Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher On Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Wednesday amid bets that India will be among the few economies to recover fast after Covid-19.

The government on Tuesday launched three major schemes to promote electronic manufacturing in the country and help local firms become global champions.

In another development, the Drug Controller General of India has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use in treating Covid-19 patients, Lav Aggarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 1.6 percent on Tuesday as optimism over gradual easing of the lockdown curbs coupled with positive cues from global markets helped investors brush off Moody's first rating downgrade for India in 22 years. The rupee ended stronger at 75.34 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets extended a global rally as investors cheered prospects of more government stimulus and a global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The dollar weakened and gold prices dipped while oil prices hovered near three-month highs on hopes for output cuts.

U.S. stocks advanced overnight as investors looked past nationwide civil unrest and U.S.-China tensions to focus on improvement in the Covid-19 heath crisis and the gradual reopening of businesses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose about 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.8 percent.

European markets hit their highest level in almost three months on Tuesday amid hopes of economic recovery.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rallied 1.6 percent. The German DAX spiked 3.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index jumped 2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.9 percent.

