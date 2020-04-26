Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher On Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Monday after a strong close on Wall Street Friday and amid hopes that the Modi government will allow parts of the country to start opening up soon.

At least nine chief ministers -- mostly from east and northeastern India --are expected to speak during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video-conference with Chief Ministers today to review the extension of the nationwide lockdown.

Lingering concerns surrounding the impact of coronavirus pandemic and winding up of six debt schemes by Franklin Templeton mutual fund may trigger some profit taking at higher levels as the session progresses.

India witnessed the highest single-day spike of 1975 cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally close to the 27,000 mark.

As global death toll soared past 200,000, the World Health Organization has warned against "immunity passports" for recovered patients.

Industry experts said Franklin's action would impact as many as 310,000 investors, of whom 300,000 are retail and high net worth investors.

Asian markets are trading mostly higher this morning ahead of a key Bank of Japan policy meeting. Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat as Italy, Spain and France all signaled tentative moves to open up their economies amid a continued slowdown in new virus cases.

Elsewhere, fatalities reported in the U.K. and New York were the lowest since the end of March. Gold prices eased on firmer equities while oil fell below $16 a barrel on concerns over swelling global crude stockpiles.

U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday as some states prepared to reopen their economies and oil prices climbed on expectations the U.S. may shrink production to make up for diminished demand and storage capacity.

Offsetting disappointing durable goods orders and consumer sentiment data, President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion stimulus package that will replenish a fund for small-business lending and direct money to hospitals and efforts to ramp up U.S. testing capacity in the fight against Covid-19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.1 percent, the S&P 500 rallied 1.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.7 percent.

European markets ended notably lower on Friday as an experimental drug to treat Covid-19 showed inconclusive results and EU leaders failed to reach an agreement over the structure of an economic recovery fund to tackle the impact of the virus pandemic.

The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 1.1 percent. The German DAX declined 1.7 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped around 1.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.