Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher On Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday as traders return to their desks after a long holiday weekend. However, volatility is not ruled out due to lingering coronavirus concerns.

The number of Covid-19 cases across the world now stands at around 1.3 million while the number of cases in India is over 4,300 and deaths at 111.

The number of infections in India rose from 3,000 to 4,000 — and deaths from 75 to 100 — in just two days.

The central government has decided to cut the salary of Union Ministers and members of Parliament by 30 percent for one year and also decided to suspend MPLAD fund for two years to fight Covid-19.

India's service sector deteriorated in March as demand shrunk amid the COVID-19 outbreak, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.3 in March from February's 85-month high of 57.5.

Asian markets are moving higher this morning amid optimism that the global coronavirus pandemic could be stabilizing. Gold slipped from a four-week high as the dollar firmed up. Oil resumed gains after falling sharply overnight.

U.S. stocks had their best day in two weeks on Monday after the reported death tolls in some of the world's coronavirus hot spots showed signs of easing over the weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 7.7 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 7.3 percent and the S&P 500 surged 7 percent.

European markets rose the most in nearly two weeks on Monday after data showed a drop in new coronavirus cases and deaths in the region.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 3.7 percent. The German DAX rallied 5.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index climbed 4.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 3.1 percent.

