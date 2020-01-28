Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher On Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a positive note Wednesday, mirroring positive global cues after Apple reported better-than-expected profits for the fourth quarter and forecast revenue in the current quarter above Wall Street expectations.

That said, renewed worries about the economic impact of China's virus outbreak and caution ahead of the upcoming Union Budget may prompt traders to book profits as the session progresses.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty dropped around half a percent on Tuesday to extend losses for the second straight session, while the rupee gained 12 paise to close at 71.31 against the dollar after witnessing losses in three consecutive sessions.

Asian stocks are trading mostly higher this morning, though overall gains remain limited ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's first meeting for 2020 later in the day. The Fed is expected to reiterate that it will keep rates unchanged at least through this year.

The Bank of England reviews its monetary policy on Thursday, with economists divided on whether the U.K. central bank will cut interest rates.

Gold held steady after declining 1 percent in the previous session, while the U.S. dollar changed hands in the lower 109-yen range.

Oil prices rose for a second day after reports that OPEC wants to extend crude output cuts by three months to June.

U.S. stocks posted strong gains overnight, with technology companies and financials leading the surge, as investors cheered positive consumer confidence and durable goods orders data as well as comments by the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) that he was confident in China's ability to contain the virus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 1 percent.

European markets ended Tuesday's session higher after steep losses in the previous session on concerns about the impact of the coronavirus that has spread to about ten countries.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.8 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both gained around 0.9 percent while France's CAC 40 index surged 1.1 percent.

