Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open higher on Friday, mirroring positive global cues after several U.S. companies posted better-than-expected earnings overnight and the Bank of England kept the door open for more stimulus next month.

Meanwhile, the Bloomberg reported that top Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators will speak as soon as next week on progress in implementing a phase-one deal.

Closer home, chief economic adviser (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian expressed optimism that the Indian economy will stage a better recovery once the Covid-19 outbreak subsides and it will be a V-shaped recovery.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell around 0.8 percent on Thursday despite fairly positive cues from global markets.

Asian markets are rising this morning and oil edged higher ahead of the U.S. jobs report for April, expected to show a severe impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. stocks ended firmly in positive territory overnight as optimism about a gradual reopening of businesses and an announcement from biotech company Moderna that it has accelerated plans to develop an experimental vaccine for Covid-19 helped investors shrug off data showing another spike in jobless claims.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.4 percent to return to positive territory for 2020.

European markets posted solid gains on Thursday after data showed a surprise rise in China's exports in April despite a hit to external demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.1 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both climbed around 1.4 percent while France's CAC 40 index advanced 1.5 percent.

