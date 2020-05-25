Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher On Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in other Asian markets and U.S. index futures as corona infection rates moderated around the world and Japan lifted the Covid-19 state of emergency in the five remaining prefectures still under restrictions, including Tokyo.

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a key policymaker at the European Central Bank, signaled that there is room to innovate and act "rapidly and powerfully," suggesting officials may step up bond purchases next month.

The dollar was little changed amid escalating geopolitical risks, with China condemning the U.S. for adding 33 Chinese entities to a trade blacklist.

Gold held steady while oil rose above $34 a barrel on signs that producers are sticking to commitments to cut crude supply. With oil demand improving, the Russian energy ministry sees the market rebalancing by July.

U.S. markets were closed overnight for the Memorial Day holiday. European stocks posted strong gains on Monday as investors reacted to lifting of lockdown measures around the world and an upbeat business sentiment survey out of Germany.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 1.5 percent. The German DAX surged 2.9 percent and France's CAC 40 index climbed 2.2 percent, while the U.K. market was closed for the Spring bank holiday.

Indian currency, debt and equity markets were closed on Monday for Eid-ul-Fitar.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty dropped 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively on Friday as a slew of measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to revive the economy failed to strike a chord with investors. The rupee slipped 34 paise to close at 75.95 against the U.S. dollar.

It is now increasingly becoming likely that India is quickly becoming one of the biggest Covid-19 hotspots in the world. The total number of confirmed cases in the country crossed the 1.44 lakh-mark, while the death toll topped the 4,100-mark. India now has the 10th highest number of confirmed cases worldwide.

