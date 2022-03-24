Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad higher on Friday despite mixed global cues.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries could be in focus after the government selected Reliance New Energy Solar among other companies for investment under the Rs 18,100 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery storage.

Energy stocks may also see increased activity as oil prices pulled back after reports that the United States and allies considered releasing more oil from storage to cool markets.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fluctuated before ending slightly lower on Thursday, while the rupee inched up by 4 paise to end at 76.35 against the dollar. Asian markets were steady this morning as investors monitor the Russia-Ukraine war updates.

Russia wants to end Ukraine war by May 9, the day that is widely celebrated in Russia as the day of victory over the Nazi Germany, media reports said citing intelligence sources.

U.S. President Joe Biden will be in Poland today to discuss the Ukraine crisis with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight as commodity prices cooled and data showed weekly jobless claims fell to their lowest level in 52 years, boosting investor confidence in the economic recovery.

The Dow climbed 1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.9 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.4 percent.

European stocks ended Thursday's session on a mixed note as Western leaders promised to step up support for Ukraine and expanded sanctions on Russia at a special NATO summit.

Inflation worries also weighed after ECB board member Frank Elderson said the ECB could raise rates this year. The pan European Stoxx 600 eased 0.2 percent.

The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index dipped 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up marginally.

