Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday, tracking strong overnight gains in the U.S and European markets.

With the fourth stage of Covid-19 lockdown coming to an end on Wednesday, investors expect that the central government will open up more activities for the public in the next phase of easing of restrictions.

Meanwhile, media reports said citing sources that the next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting will likely be held next week.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 1.6 percent on Monday on hopes of further stimulus from the government while the rupee settled 18 paise lower at 73.61 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are consolidating this morning, the dollar extended losses and gold inched higher as U.S. Democrats released a scaled back $2.2 trillion proposal to extend support to the U.S. economy. Oil prices slipped on demand concerns while the British pounded extended an advance on Brexit-related hopes.

Overnight, U.S. stocks rallied as signs that lawmakers are moving toward new fiscal stimulus helped investors shrug off renewed concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases and uncertainty about the presidential election.

The Dow climbed 1.5 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite spiked 1.9 percent and the S&P 500 surged 1.6 percent.

European stocks added the most in three months on Monday amid a broad-based rally as industrial profits data from China lifted recovery hopes.

The pan European Stoxx 600 surged 2.2 percent. The German DAX jumped 3.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 2.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.5 percent.

