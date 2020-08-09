Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Monday as investors await macro-economic data and the latest batch of earnings as well as updates on course of monsoon, vaccine trials and the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Bank of Baroda, BPCL, Central Bank of India, Hero MotoCorp, MRF and NTPC are among the prominent companies that will unveil their quarterly results this week.

After the Reserve Bank of India maintained an accommodative stance to support the coronavirus-hit economy last week, investors now await cues from inflation and industrial output data this week for further direction.

On the coronavirus front, India logged a record single-day jump of 64,399 new cases, taking the country's Covid tally to over 21 lakh.

The death toll climbed to 43,379. Globally, the number of coronavirus infection cases neared 2-crore mark and the death toll stood well above 7 lakh.

Asian markets remain mostly higher this morning after data showed China's factory deflation eased in July amid signs of a recovery in industrial activity. The dollar fell against the yen, while oil clawed back over half of Friday's losses after Iraq said it would step up production cuts.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday as investors weighed escalating U.S.-China tensions against upbeat jobs data, with the economy adding 1.8 million jobs in July versus the 1.6 million increase expected by analysts. The unemployment rate dropped to 10.2 percent in July from 11.1 percent in June.

Investors also reacted to an ongoing political impasse over further economy relief and the new U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong officials over national security law.

The S&P 500 inched up marginally and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2 percent to extend gains for a sixth straight session, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index fell 0.9 percent to snap a seven-day winning streak.

European stocks eked out modest gains on Friday as stronger-than-expected jobs report from the U.S. and some fairly encouraging corporate earnings reports helped investors shrug off rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.3 percent. The German DAX gained 0.7 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both edged up 0.1 percent.

