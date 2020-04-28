Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in other Asian markets as investors looked for any forward guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which will release its monetary policy statement later today.

Underlying sentiment, however, may remain cautious after Axis Bank posted a surprise loss for the March quarter amid increased provisions for bad loans and Moody's Investors Service slashed its 2020 growth forecast for India, saying the economic costs of coronavirus crisis amid the near shutdown of the global economy are accumulating rapidly.

The rating agency slashed India growth forecast for calendar year 2020 to 0.2 percent, from 2.5 percent projected in March. For 2021, growth is expected to rebound to 6.2 percent.

Separately, former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian said India should plan for "substantially negative economic growth" this fiscal.

As of Tuesday, India had reported 31,360 coronavirus cases and 1,008 deaths.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose over 1 percent on Tuesday to extend gains from the previous session as financials extended gains from the previous session following the RBI's announcement of Rs 50,000 crore liquidity facility for mutual funds. The rupee rose by 7 paise to close at 76.18 against the U.S. dollar.

U.S. stocks ended lower overnight as few U.S. states allowed some businesses to reopen following lockdowns to curb the coronavirus pandemic and the Trump administration unveiled a plan to ramp up testing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 shed half a percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 1.4 percent.

European markets advanced on Tuesday as investors reacted to volatility in oil prices, a host of corporate earnings and reports about reopening of businesses in some virus hot spots.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed up 1.7 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.9 percent.

