Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Positive global cues may help Indian shares open higher on Tuesday, though the upside may remain limited following reports that several states are seeking an extension in the nationwide lockdown beyond May 3.

Rating agency CRISIL cut its GDP forecast for India to 1.8 percent for 2020-21 from 3.5 per cent it had earlier predicted.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries could be in focus after the company proposed to issue equity shares to existing shareholders on a rights basis.

On the earnings front, IndusInd Bank reported an 18 percent drop in its pre-tax profit for the March quarter on account of higher provisioning, while Adani Power's annual loss widened from last year.

HDFC Life Insurance posted an annual 14.5 percent decrease in consolidated net profit for the March quarter, hit by a drop in net investment income and a rise in provisions.

Ambuja Cements reported a 6.80 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 742.59 crore for the first quarter ended March 31.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose over 1 percent on Monday, with financials surging after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rolled out a special liquidity facility worth Rs. 50,000 crore for mutual funds to ease the pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rupee rose by 21 paise to close at 76.25 against the U.S. dollar as the American currency weakened in the overseas markets on expectations of more central bank stimulus.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning ahead of key central bank meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank this week.

As the global death toll from coronavirus reached 211,537, the head of the World Health Organization warned that the new pandemic was far from over and that he was concerned about increasing trends in Africa, eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries.

Gold fell for a third day on improved risk appetite while oil extended declines from the previous session.

U.S. WTI futures fell 24.6 percent to settle at $12.78 a barrel on Monday and Brent crude slid 6.8 percent to settle at $19.99 a barrel amid ongoing fears that storage around the world is rapidly filling.

U.S. stocks posted strong gains overnight after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans for a phased reopening of his state's economy, citing a steady decline in coronavirus hospitalization rates.

Other states, including several led by Republican governors, also moved to reopen their economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.5 percent to reach their best closing levels in well over a month.

European markets rallied on Monday as more countries in the continent announced plans to relax lockdown restrictions and the Bank of Japan expanded its monetary stimulus for the second straight month.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.8 percent. The German DAX jumped 3.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index surged 2.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1.6 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.