Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad higher on Tuesday as oil prices tumbled and the government stayed with the borrowing plan for the fiscal despite the revenue loss of Rs. 1.45 lakh crore after the corporate tax cut.

Meanwhile, central bank data showed that India's current account deficit narrowed to 2 percent of GDP in the first quarter of the current financial year from 2.3 percent of GDP in the corresponding period last year.

Investors may also cheer media reports suggesting that the government is working on simplifying archaic income-tax laws and rationalizing personal income tax rates in a move that will result in the increase of disposable incomes among the middle class.

On the flip side, core sector output growth turned negative for the first time in more than four years in August, adding pressure on RBI to slash interest rates in its policy review later this week.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell slightly on Monday to erase some of last week's gains while the rupee ended down 31 paise at 70.87 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets ticked higher this morning and the dollar held near its highest level in almost two weeks versus the yen, while oil rebounded from steep losses in the previous session after production at the world's largest oil producers fell in the third quarter.

U.S. stocks rose overnight after a Treasury Department spokeswoman denied reports the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges at this time.

Separately, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro attacked media reports in an interview with CNBC on Monday, claiming "over half" of a Bloomberg report about potential restrictions was "highly inaccurate or simply flat-out false."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 added half a percent.

European stocks ended Monday's session mostly higher as better than expected manufacturing data out of China tempered investor worries about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.4 percent. The German DAX rose 0.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index climbed 0.7 per cent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.2 percent.

