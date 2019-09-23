Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday, though intra-day profit taking is not ruled out following a two-day rally on improved domestic sentiment post a slew of measures announced by the government last week to boost slowing economic growth.

The market capitalization of BSE-listed firms jumped by Rs 10.35 lakh crore in the past two trading sessions.

The automotive industry, which accounts for about half of the country's manufacturing GDP, is likely to be one of the key beneficiaries of the revised tax structure, which is now in line with other emerging markets, rating agency Icra said on Monday.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 3 percent on Monday to log their best ever two-day gains, while the rupee recovered from an early slide to end flat at 70.94 against the U.S. dollar, helped by the strong rally in equity markets on heavy buying by foreign investors.

Asian markets traded flat this morning as poor business activity readings from the eurozone deepened fears of a recession.

The U.S. dollar found some support after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that U.S.-China trade talks will resume in Washington in two weeks.

Gold held firm while oil prices dipped slightly in Asian trade. The pound weakened as traders looked ahead to a Supreme Court ruling on whether British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in shutting down parliament in the run-up to the country's scheduled EU exit next month.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight after the Chinese cut short a visit to the U.S. farm states and President Donald Trump indicated he is not in a hurry to reach an agreement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 finished marginally lower.

European markets fell on Monday as investors reacted to downbeat eurozone manufacturing data and ECB President Mario Draghi's comments that the euro area economy is unlikely to see a rebound in the near future.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.8 percent. The German DAX tumbled 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index lost 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.3 percent.

