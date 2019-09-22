Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Monday, though some consolidation or profit taking is likely at higher levels after a sharp run-up on Friday.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty saw their biggest single-day gains in 10 years in the previous session and the Nifty Bank & Midcap indexes posted their biggest-ever single-day gains, following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's mini-Budget.

Underlying sentiment may remain positive after the GST Council cut tax rates on a slew of items to revive the economy in the wake of domestic and external headwinds.

A reduction in the base corporate tax rate to 22 percent from 30 percent is credit positive for companies but increases the government's fiscal risks, global rating agency Moody's said on Saturday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said she is not revising the fiscal deficit target for the year and she would take a review closer to the stage when revised estimates will be made.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning after the U.S. and China discussed the details of the next round of trade talks in October and agreed to keep communicating on related issues.

The U.S. dollar remained supported after Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren argued that it is not necessary and potentially risky for the central bank to continue lowering rates.

Gold edged lower while oil prices rose around 1 percent after Trump approved the deployment of additional U.S. troops and air defense assets to Saudi Arabia, following last week's attack on Saudi oil facilities.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday, with trade-sensitive technology companies taking a beating after a Chinese delegation canceled a planned visit to U.S. farm states and Netflix said it is facing increased competition from Walt Disney Co, Apple Inc and other video streaming services.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump told reporters he doesn't think he needs to reach a trade deal with China before the 2020 elections, claiming the U.S. is not being affected by the trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 declined half a percent.

European markets ended Friday's session mixed as investors remained cautious about a wider economic slowdown and progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.3 percent. The German DAX inched up 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40 index rose 0.6 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.