Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open higher on Tuesday, though the upside may remain limited as investors await the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting for additional clues on the outlook for rates.

Meanwhile, Moody's Investors Service has lauded RBI's move to tighten norms for unsecured personal loans and termed the decision as credit positive.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty slipped around 0.2 percent each on Monday while the rupee fell 9 paise to close at a record low of 83.35 against the dollar.

Asian markets traded mostly higher this morning, with technology stocks leading the surge.

The dollar nursed losses and benchmark U.S.10-year Treasury yields hovered near two-month lows hit last week, while gold edged higher amid expectations that U.S. interest rates may have peaked.

Oil extended gains after rising more than 2 percent on Monday amid hopes of OPEC+ deepening output cuts.

Investors also cheered reports suggesting that Chinese regulators are drafting a list of 50 developers eligible for a range of financing.

U.S. stocks started a holiday shortened week on a positive note overnight as bond yields slipped after a strong 20-year notes auction and Microsoft announced it has hired Altman to spearhead "a new advanced AI research team."

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.1 percent to reach its best closing level since late July, while the S&P 500 added 0.7 percent and the Dow gained 0.6 percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Monday after a strong week driven by dovish Fed bets.

The pan European STOXX 600 finished marginally higher. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both eased around 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 edged up 0.2 percent.

