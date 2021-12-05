Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Monday, though a cautious undertone may prevail amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and ahead of the RBI's bi-monthly monetary policy meeting this week, with analysts expecting the central bank to reduce the gap between repo rate and reverse repo rate.

After a three-day policy meeting, the RBI will unveil its interest-rate decision on Wednesday.

Coronavirus cases remain under control in India, but nevertheless the government has increased testing and speed up vaccination across the country.

On the data front, industrial production figures for October and foreign exchange reserves data for the week ended December 3 will be released on Friday.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning as investors awaited the release of a slew of Chinese data as well as U.S. inflation figures due this week for directional cues.

U.S. stocks ended on a downbeat note Friday as bond yields fell at a pace not seen since some of the worst days of the pandemic last year on data showing that U.S. job growth slowed considerably in November.

Non-farm payroll employment rose by 210,000 jobs in November while economists had expected employment to spike by 550,000 jobs. However, a separate report showed an unexpected acceleration in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity in the month.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled as much as 1.9 percent to hit its lowest closing level in well over a month, while The Dow edge down 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.8 percent.

European stocks closed lower on Friday as U.S. jobs data disappointed and the World Health Organization said that the Omicron variant was detected in 38 countries.

The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.6 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally lower.

