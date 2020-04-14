Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher As Infection Rate Slows

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open higher on Wednesday after data showed India's coronavirus infection rate has slowed in several states. The number of active cases in the country is doubling every seven days, a slower rate than before.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown by 19 days to May 3, but added that areas with no hotspots will get conditional relief from April 20.

Ratings agency ICRA warned that the Indian economy would grow or fall in the range of 1 percent in the entire 2020-21. Investment bank Barclays cut its growth forecast for India to 0 percent for calendar year 2020 from its earlier projection of 2.5 percent.

Indian stock, debt, forex and commodity markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty tumbled 1.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively on Monday, with rate-sensitive stocks pacing the decliners, after the minutes of the MPC meeting on 27 March noted that a mega economic package of nearly Rs 1.7 lakh crore announced on 26 March to tackle the Covid-19 lockdown was more of a relief measure than fiscal stimulus.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning after the International Monetary Fund warned the global economy could see the worst recession since the Great Depression as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The downside, if any, was limited after U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated, he is working on plans to reopen the country.

The U.S. earnings season kicked off on a mixed note, with healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson reporting better-than-expected Q1 results, while financial giants JPMorgan and Wells Fargo reported weaker than expected first quarter earnings.

The dollar nursed losses while gold hovered near seven-year highs on safe-haven demand. Oil prices rose over 1 percent in Asian trading on hopes for massive purchasing by consumer countries for their strategic stockpiles on a scale not before seen.

U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight to reach their best closing levels in over a month as investors cheered signs of a flattening of the coronavirus curve and reports suggested that ten U.S. states began working on plans to reopen for business.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 2.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite spiked 4 percent and the S&P 500 surged 3.1 percent.

European markets rose in their longest rally since November on Tuesday as China trade data topped forecasts and the number of new coronavirus cases appeared to have peaked in the U.S., the eurozone and the U.K.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.6 percent. The German DAX climbed 1.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index rose 0.4 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.9 percent.

