Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher As China Cuts Lending Rate

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Thursday, with a fall in coronavirus cases and expectations of more Chinese stimulus likely to underpin investor sentiment.

China's central Hubei province reported 349 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, down from 1,693 a day earlier and the lowest since Jan. 25. The death toll rose by 108, down from 132 the previous day.

Earlier today, China's central bank cut the benchmark lending rate by 10 basis points in a move intended to lower financing costs for businesses and support an economy hit by a fast-spreading coronavirus epidemic.

The COVID-19 outbreak will have a limited impact on India, though global GDP and trade will definitely be affected due to the large size of the Chinese economy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Only a few sectors in India are likely to see disruptions and alternatives are being explored to overcome those issues, he added.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped more than 1 percent on Wednesday after four sessions of declines.

Asian markets edged higher this morning as investors cheered China's fresh steps to infuse more liquidity into the system.

Oil prices rose nearly 1 percent to extend gains from the previous session, while gold eased from its highest in nearly seven years and the yen held near a nine-month low versus the dollar.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as Apple shares rebounded, Chinese officials reported the lowest number of newly confirmed cases since late January and the latest FOMC meeting minutes signaled growing optimism about the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 added 0.9 percent and half a percent respectively to reach fresh record closing highs.

European markets ended higher on Wednesday amid hopes that the damage from the coronavirus outbreak will be short-lived.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.8 percent. The German DAX climbed 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 1 percent.

