Markets

Sensex, Nifty Seen Flat To Lower On Weak China GDP Data

January 16, 2023 — 09:53 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a subdued note Tuesday, tracking a muted trend in other Asian markets.

Earnings will be in focus, with Bank of India, Delta Corp, ICICI Lombard and ICICI Prudential among the prominent companies due to unveil their financial results later in the day.

Oil companies may also see increased activity after the government cut windfall tax on crude oil and exports of aviation turbine fuel and diesel.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended Monday's session slightly lower despite positive cues from global markets and soft WPI data.

The rupee fell by 21 paise to close at 81.59 against the dollar, tracking a rebound in the greenback overseas.

Asian markets were flat to slightly lower this morning as China reported its second-lowest annual economic growth in almost 50 years.

Japan's Nikkei index rose over 1 percent as the Bank of Japan kicked off its two-day policy meeting.

The dollar drifted off multi-month lows and oil prices slipped in Asian trading as recession fears dominated headlines out of the World Economic Forum's meeting. Gold traded lower but held above $1,900 per ounce.

U.S. markets were closed for the Martin Luther King Jr holiday overnight after the S&P 500 notched its largest weekly gain in two months on Friday.

European stocks ticked higher on Monday as investors assessed the outlook for inflation, economic and earnings growth outlook.

The pan European STOXX 600 gained half a percent as the World Economic Forum kicked off in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both rose around 0.3 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.