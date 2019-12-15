Sensex, Nifty Seen Flat To Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open flat to slightly lower on Monday after key macroeconomic data released last week indicated the Indian economy has entered into a phase of stagflation.

Investors await WPI inflation for November as well as the minutes of the RBI's latest monetary policy review meeting this week for further direction.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 38th GST Council meeting scheduled on December 18, speculation is rife regarding the increase in GST rates as well as an increase in slabs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present her second Budget for the Modi government on February 1. The pre-Budget consultations starting today are expected to last till December 23.

Asian markets remain subdued with the exception of Australian shares. Chinese data offered some cheer, with industrial output and retail sales figures beating forecasts while fixed-asset investment growth matched forecasts. Gold prices inched lower while oil held near three-month highs.

U.S. stocks ended Friday's session on a flat note despite U.S. and Chinese officials announcing a long-awaited agreement on a phase one trade deal after a contentious 18-month trade war.

The agreement includes suspending planned tariffs on Chinese goods as well as scaling back existing tariffs in exchange for Chinese structural reforms and purchases of U.S. goods.

However, the office of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said a 25 percent tariff on approximately $250 billion worth of Chinese goods will remain in place.

President Donald Trump called the phase one deal an "amazing deal for all" and said negotiations on a phase two deal would be begin "immediately, rather than waiting until after the 2020 election."

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.2 percent to a fresh record closing high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 edged up marginally.

European markets closed higher on Friday as investors reacted positively to headlines of the U.S.-China trade deal and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's thumping victory in the country's general election.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.1 percent. The German DAX rose half a percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rallied 1.1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.