Sensex, Nifty Seen Flat To Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad higher on Tuesday, tracking positive global markets amid enthusiasm on the recovery from Covid-19.

Telecom stocks could be in focus after the Supreme Court said that the government should move to cancel licenses and spectrum, if statutory dues are being wiped out.

Telecom operators' body Cellular Operators Association of India has approached the finance ministry seeking waiver of service tax on the dues to be paid to the government.

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal on Monday hinted at an increase in mobile services prices in the next six months, saying that 16 GB data consumption a month for $2 is not sustainable.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose about 1 percent on Monday to close near six-month highs, while the rupee closed at a five-month high of 74.32 against the dollar.

Asian markets held near two-year highs this morning after both China and the United States said top-level trade representatives had held constructive talks over the future of the Phase 1 trade deal.

Gold eased on a firmer dollar as U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly and investors awaited a Thursday speech from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell for further cues on U.S. monetary policy. Oil clung to overnight gains after storms disrupted U.S. production.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as new coronavirus infections in the U.S. slowed and the FDA approved the use of convalescent plasma as a treatment for coronavirus patients. Investors also cheered reports that the Trump administration is considering fast-tracking an experimental vaccine from the U.K.

The Dow climbed 1.4 percent to end at its highest level in six months, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6 percent and the S&P 500 gained 1 percent to reach fresh record closing highs.

European stocks rose sharply on Monday after the Trump administration took a more aggressive stance on virus treatments.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 1.6 percent. The German DAX spiked 2.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index rallied 2.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 jumped 1.7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.