Sensex, Nifty Seen Flat To Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Thursday after Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech signed a $2 billion deal to supply their experimental coronavirus vaccine to the U.S. government.

The upside, if any, may be capped by rising U.S.-China tensions and the slow progress being made by U.S. lawmakers in drafting a new stimulus package.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell modestly on Wednesday to snap a five-day winning streak, while the rupee ended flat at 74.75 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets gave up early gains to edge lower this morning, the dollar extended losses and gold hovered near a nine-year high after the United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the world's largest economies. Oil traded flat after data showed a surprise increase in U.S. crude oil reserves.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as upbeat housing data and hopes for another round of government stimulus for the virus-stricken U.S. economy offset concerns that rising U.S.-China tensions could threaten the Phase One trade deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial average gained 0.6 percent to reach its best closing level in over a month and the S&P 500 also rose 0.6 percent to hit a five-month closing high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index edged up 0.2 percent.

European stocks ended Wednesday's session lower as investors weighed renewed U.S.-China tensions and surging coronavirus cases around the world.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 0.9 percent. The German DAX shed half a percent, France's CAC 40 index lost 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 1 percent.

