Sensex, Nifty Seen Flat To Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open flat to slightly higher Thursday after the recent string of gains.

Announcing sweeping reforms in the agricultural sector, the Union Cabinet has approved an ordinance removing restrictions on farmers selling their produce outside notified market yards. This move helps farmers to engage in direct marketing, including via electronic platforms without incurring taxes.

The Union Cabinet also approved amendments to the Essential Commodities Act removing commodities like cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes from the list of essential commodities.

In another development, the government has decided to form an empowered group of secretaries chaired by cabinet secretary to encourage both foreign and domestic investments into India.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose around 0.8 percent on Wednesday as hopes for V-shaped recovery coupled with expectations of central bank policy support helped investors shrug off rising geopolitical risks. The rupee settled 11 paise lower at 75.47 against the dollar.

Asian markets continued to surge on hopes over a swift economic recovery from Covid-19, while the U.S. dollar held at a three-month low.

Oil prices fell over 1 percent in Asian trade amid uncertainty surrounding the timing of the OPEC+ meeting.

The European Central Bank meets later today and most economists are convinced the central bank will expand its €750bn Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program.

U.S.-China tensions persist after the U.S. barred Chinese airlines from flying into the U.S. in response to China's failure to let American carriers resume flights to China that had been suspended due to Covid-19.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight after data showed fewer job losses than expected in the private sector in May and the service sector's business activity contracted at a slower pace in the month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 2.1 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 1.4 percent to reach three-month closing highs, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.8 percent.

European markets rose for a third day running on Wednesday as investors cheered fairly strong services sector data from China and Europe.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 2.5 percent. The German DAX surged 3.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index advanced 3.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 2.6 percent.

