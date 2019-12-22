Sensex, Nifty Seen Flat To Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open flat to slightly higher on Monday as U.S.-China trade optimism prevails. Markets may see stock-specific action in the holiday-shortened week due to a rejig in Sensex constituents. There will be no trading on Wednesday on account of Christmas.

Tata Motors, Yes Bank and Vedanta will be dropped from the BSE's benchmark Sensex from today, while they will be replaced by UltraTech Cement, Titan and Nestle India ahead of the expiration of December series derivative contracts on Thursday.

Banks could also be in focus as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducts a special open market operation to bring down long-term yields.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning amid thin volumes and the dollar held steady, while oil prices drifted lower after Kuwait signaled a deal with Saudi Arabia to renew crude output along their border.

U.S. stocks hit fresh record closing highs on Friday as encouraging consumer spending and revised GDP data helped put a damper on recession fears and President Trump claimed progress on issues from trade to North Korea and Hong Kong.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 added half a percent.

European markets came close to a record high on Friday in the wake of deescalating trade tensions and the passing of Boris Johnson's Brexit deal in the U.K. Parliament.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.8 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both climbed around 0.8 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.

