Sensex, Nifty Seen Flat To Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad higher on Tuesday after Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian said that the current slowdown in the Indian economy is more cyclical than structural in nature and the government has a well-thought-out agenda for reforms.

The country's potential growth remains unaltered and things will improve soon, he noted.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty ended a range-bound session marginally higher on Monday while the rupee settled higher by 16 paise at 71.04 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets edged lower this morning, although the downside remained limited after China's assistant minister of commerce Ren Hongbin said Beijing is hoping negotiations can conclude on a trade deal before new U.S. tariffs kick in this weekend.

Investors also awaited key developments this week, including the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision, new ECB boss Christine Lagarde's first policy meeting and the U.K. general election.

Gold prices held steady and the U.S. dollar drifted lower against a basket of currencies while oil prices slipped for a second straight session.

U.S. stocks fell modestly overnight to snap a three-day winning run ahead of monetary policy updates from the Fed and the ECB as well as the looming Dec. 15 deadline for new tariffs on China.

Rising tensions between the United States and North Korea also weighed on markets after North Korea conducted a "very important test" at a long-range missile launch site.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed around 0.4 percent while the S&P 500 eased 0.3 percent.

European markets closed lower on Monday as weak exports data from China raised worries about global economic slowdown.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gave up 0.2 percent. The German DAX dropped half a percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent.

