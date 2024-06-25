Sensex, Nifty Seen Flat To Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad higher on Wednesday after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said the country is moving towards achieving 8 percent annual GDP growth on a sustainable basis.

There is also some cheer on the data front as India's external debt ratio improved to the best level in 13 years in FY24, declining to 18.7 percent of the GDP from 19 percent in the previous year.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty hit fresh record highs on Tuesday before ending higher by 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively led by private banks.

The rupee settled 3 paise higher at 83.44 against the dollar after data showed India's trade balance turned into surplus mode for the first time in ten quarters.

Asian markets traded mixed this morning after Fed officials emphasized the need for more evidence of cooling inflation before lowering borrowing costs.

The U.S. dollar nudged higher while Treasuries held steady after a $69 billion two-year U.S. sale got the expected yield and good demand.

Gold drifted lower while oil edged up slightly after declining in the previous session as industry data signaled a small build in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. stocks closed mixed overnight as a measure of consumer confidence eased in June on a weaker outlook for business conditions, the job market and incomes.

U.S. house prices rose less than expected in April after stagnating in the previous month, while the Chicago Fed's measure of overall economic activity and related inflationary pressure in the country rose in May for the first time in three months, separate set of data revealed.

The Dow dipped 0.8 percent while the S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.3 percent to snap their three-day losing streak.

European stocks closed on a weak note Tuesday as jitters resurfaced over impending French elections and Airbus's profit warning sparked a sell-off in the aerospace-related sector.

The pan European STOXX 600 eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX dipped 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 0.4 percent.

