Sensex, Nifty Seen Flat To Higher On Mixed Asian Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open flat to slightly higher on Friday, tracking mixed cues from other Asian markets.

Geopolitical concerns remain in play, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordering intensified strikes on Iran, targeting 'strategic' and 'government' sites in Tehran, following a reported Iranian missile strike on a hospital in Beersheba.

Elsewhere, U.S. President will decide on whether the U.S. will strike Iran "within two weeks," the White House said.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty cut early losses to end marginally lower on Thursday, with IT stocks leading losses.

The rupee fell by 27 paise to close at 86.74 against the dollar, hitting a three-month low, due to concerns over the Iran-Israel conflict and rising oil prices.

Asian markets were mixed this morning as China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged as expected and data showed Japan's core inflation hit its highest level since January 2023, putting more pressure on the Bank of Japan to raise rates.

The dollar was set to log its biggest weekly rise in over a month due to tariff, inflation and Middle East concerns.

Brent crude futures fell after closing almost 3 percent higher on Thursday. Gold dipped below $3360 per ounce, hovering near a one-week low and heading for its first weekly decline in three.

U.S. stock markets were closed on Thursday in observance of Juneteenth 2025 National Independence Day.

European stocks fell for a third straight session on Thursday as investors reacted to the Bank of England's monetary policy decision and sought clarity regarding U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict.

The pan-European STOXX 600 declined 0.8 percent. The German DAX lost 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 tumbled 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.6 percent.

