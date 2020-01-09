Sensex, Nifty Seen Flat After Strong Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a flat note on Friday after sharp gains the previous day. The World Bank has lowered India's GDP growth estimate to 5 percent for the fiscal year 2020-21 from its earlier estimated 6 percent, citing lingering credit weakness in the country.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty jumped around 1.6 percent on Thursday amid easing U.S.-Iran tensions while the rupee rose by 48 paise to close at 71.21 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets remain mostly higher, though caution prevailed as investors awaited the latest reading on the U.S. labor market.

The dollar remains on course to post its best weekly gain in two months while gold extended losses after falling as much as 1 percent in the previous session. Oil prices fell further to hover near their lowest level since mid-December.

U.S. stocks hit fresh record highs overnight as concerns about war in the Middle East eased and investors positioned for the U.S.-China partial trade deal, expected to be signed on January 15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 climbed around 0.7 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.8 percent.

European markets closed higher on Thursday on the back of easing geopolitical tensions and optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.3 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE rose 0.3 percent.

