Sensex, Nifty Seeking Rebound On Less Hawkish Fed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to rebound on Thursday after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated the U.S. central bank does not plan to raise interest rates as aggressively as some had feared.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the LIC IPO was subscribed 67 percent at 7 pm on Wednesday, when bidding closed for the first day.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty tumbled around 2.3 percent each on Wednesday and Indian bond yields spiked while the rupee rose by 8 paise to close at 76.40 against the dollar after the Reserve Bank of India raised its key policy rate in a surprise move.

Asian markets followed Wall Street higher this morning, but overall gains were modest amid lingering concerns over the ongoing war in Ukraine and China's Covid outlook.

The dollar nursed its sharpest fall in more than a month and gold climbed while oil extended gains after rising more than 5 percent on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks gained the most since May 2020 overnight and Treasury yields fell after the Fed announced its widely expected decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points, but indicated larger 75-basis-point increases weren't in play for the next couple of meetings.

After outlining plans to reduce the Fed's near $9 trillion balance sheet, Powell said that inflation is flattening out and that the economy is continuing to perform well. He expressed confidence the U.S. central bank could engineer a "soft landing" that tames inflation without sending the economy into a recession.

The Dow jumped 2.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 3.2 percent and the S&P 500 added 3 percent despite weak private sector job growth and service sector activity readings.

European stocks closed lower on Wednesday as the European Union announced a new sanctions package against Russia, including an embargo on Russian oil.

The pan European Stoxx 600 lost 1.1 percent. The German DAX dropped half a percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.9 percent.

