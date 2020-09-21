Sensex, Nifty Seeking Rebound As Oil Prices Plunge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad higher on Tuesday after steep losses the previous day. Energy stocks could be in focus after crude oil prices plunged over 4 percent overnight amid concerns about outlook for energy demand.

India's Covid-19 recovery rate has crossed the 80 percent mark with over 90,000 recoveries recorded for the third day in succession, government data showed but experts said the recovery percentage is of very little significance from an epidemiological perspective.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty fell over 2 percent on Monday amid across-the-board selling. The rupee settled 7 paise higher at 73.38 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian stocks are trading mostly lower this morning on concerns a new round of pandemic business restrictions would threaten a nascent recovery.

Investors also kept a close eye on U.S.-China tensions after TikTok's parent company ByteDance and prospective buyer Oracle issued conflicting statements regarding basic terms of their proposed deal.

Elsewhere, Taiwan's military said it has the right to act in self-defense and launch a counterattack when faced with "harassment and threats", in an apparent warning to China.

Oil edged up slightly in Asian trade, while gold hovered near its lowest level since Aug. 12 as the U.S. dollar soared to an almost six-week high.

U.S. stocks tumbled overnight amid stalled stimulus talks, rising U.S.-China tensions and allegations of illegal accounts and funds transfers by several global banks over nearly two decades.

The Dow fell nearly 950 points at one stage before recovering some lost ground to end the session 1.8 percent lower. The S&P 500 dropped 1.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.1 percent.

European markets witnessed their worst sell-off in three months on Monday, with banks and travel-related companies pacing the declines.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slumped 3.2 percent as investors weighed the implications of an explosive news report on global banks as well as an uptick in coronavirus infections in several countries across Europe.

The German DAX plunged 4.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index plummeted 3.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 3.4 percent.

