Sensex, Nifty Seeking Rebound After Monday's Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday after a steep sell-off in the previous session.

Underlying sentiment, however, may remain cautious after a record 3656 coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in India to 46437. Sixty percent of the new virus infections found on May 4 have come in only three states.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty plunged around 6 percent on Monday, with weak earnings updates, disappointing manufacturing data and rising U.S.-China tensions over coronavirus weighing on sentiment as the country entered the third phase of nationwide lockdown.

The rupee fell by 64 paise to close at 75.73 against the dollar, snapping its four-day winning streak.

Asian stocks rose in thin trade this morning, with major markets in the region closed for holidays. Gold eased on improved risk appetite amid easing coronavirus restrictions, while oil built on its gains from the previous session.

U.S. stocks reversed from an early slide to end higher overnight despite indications that Sino-American relations are about to get worse.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.2 percent.

European markets fell the most in nearly two weeks on Monday, with a flare-up in U.S. China tensions, concerns about the coronavirus's impact on earnings and news that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has completely exited its stakes in the four major U.S. airlines weighing on sentiment.

The pan European Stoxx 600 plunged 2.7 percent. The German DAX tumbled 3.6 percent and France's CAC 40 index shed 4.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent.

