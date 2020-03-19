Sensex, Nifty Seeking Rebound

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open a tad higher on Friday as global equities steadied, bonds rallied and oil boasted its biggest bounce on record after a raft of central bank stimulus actions.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported citing sources that China is likely to unleash trillions of yuan of fiscal stimulus to revive an economy facing its first contraction in four decades.

Closer home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the formation of a Covid-19 economic task force led by FM Sitharaman to assess the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

In an address to the nation on Thursday evening, Modi cautioned that India could not be immune to the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India now stands at 173, including 25 foreigners. Four deaths (1 each) have occurred in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty hit fresh three-year lows in intraday trade on Thursday before ending down over 2 percent each.

The rupee hit an intra-day low of 75.30 before closing at 74.99 against the dollar as investors continued to fret about coronavirus pandemic and the risk of wider financial contagion.

Asian stocks rose broadly this morning, with Japanese markets closed for a public holiday. Gold gained ground after falling in the previous session, while oil prices turned volatile after a dramatic rebound from multi-year lows on Thursday.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $4.85, or 23.8 percent, at $25.22 a barrel overnight, while Brent crude futures surged $3.59, or about 14.4 percent, to $28.47 a barrel.

U.S. stocks posted solid gains overnight after governments and central banks around the world moved aggressively to try to buffer the global economy from fallout stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.3 percent and the S&P 500 added half a percent.

European stocks advanced on Thursday after Bank of England's surprise rate cut and European Central Bank's announcement of an emergency bond purchase scheme.

The pan European Stoxx 600 soared 2.9 percent. The German DAX climbed 2 percent, France's CAC 40 index spiked as much as 2.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 1.4 percent.

