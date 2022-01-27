Sensex, Nifty Seeking Rebound

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are likely to open higher on Friday, though selling in the technology sector and new-age forms like Zomato is likely to continue.

PSU stocks will continue to remain in focus after BHEL and Punjab National Bank reported strong quarterly results.

Benchmark indexes recovered some lost ground before closing down about 1 percent each on Thursday, while the rupee slumped 30 paise to close at 75.08 against the dollar.

Asian markets were mostly higher this morning, tracking gains in U.S. index futures after Apple reported record sales in the holiday quarter. Trading volumes, however, were subdued ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.

The dollar headed for its best week in seven months and gold held steady while oil prices traded mixed after retreating on Thursday.

U.S. stocks gave up sharp early gains to end mostly lower overnight as concerns about inflation, interest rates and stock valuations overshadowed data showing strong GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 and shrinking unemployment claims.

Separate reports showed steeper than expected drops in durable goods orders and pending home sales in December.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped as much as 1.7 percent in early trading before reversing direction to end 1.4 percent lower, marking its lowest closing level in eight months.

The S&P 500 dropped half a percent to a nearly four-month closing low while the Dow finished marginally lower.

European stocks closed higher on Thursday despite weakness in the technology sector amid Fed jitters. The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.7 percent.

The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 1.1 percent.

