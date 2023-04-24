Sensex, Nifty See Modest Gains On Solid Earnings

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday, as encouraging earnings results from heavyweights offset mixed global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 188 points, or 0.3 percent, at 59,842 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 47 points, or 0.3 percent, at 17,671.

Reliance Industries rallied 1.1 percent and ICICI Bank jumped 2.3 percent after posting strong quarterly results.

Wipro added 1.1 percent on share buyback news.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gained half a percent after it announced a buyback program of specific debt securities.

Biocon edged up slightly ahead of a board meeting this week to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

HDFC Bank rose half a percent after it received RBI approval to meet the priority sector requirements.

Sun Pharma lost 2.2 percent after temporarily halting shipments from its Mohali facility.

Yes Bank fell over 2 percent as it reported a 45 percent decline in Q4 profit o higher provisions.

Maruti Suzuki India gave up 0.7 percent. The company is recalling 7,213 units of its Baleno RS hatchback over a possible defect in the vacuum pump that assists its brake function.

