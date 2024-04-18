News & Insights

Sensex, Nifty See Modest Gains In Early Trade

April 18, 2024 — 12:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were up modestly in cautious trade on Thursday despite mixed global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 180 points, or 0.3 percent, at 73,123 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 73 points, or 0.3 percent, at 22,221.

Adani Ports, HDFC Life, Power Grid Corp and BPCL jumped 2-3 percent while Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Axis Bank, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies all were down around 1 percent.

Vodafone Idea rallied 2.4 percent as FPO subscription opens today.

ICICI Lombard climbed 3.2 percent on reporting a 19 percent rise in Q4 net profit. Tata Communications rose 1.3 percent despite Q4 consolidated net profit declining marginally.

Angel One jumped 4.6 percent on posting 27 percent growth in quarterly profit. IIFL Finance gained 2.2 percent on fund raising reports.

Ambuja Cements advanced 1.7 percent after the Adani family raised its stake in the company.

Infosys was little changed ahead of its earnings release.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises was down marginally after announcing a streamlined organisational structure.

