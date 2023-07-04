Sensex, Nifty See Modest Gains In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher on Tuesday despite muted global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 155 points, or 0.2 percent, at 65,360 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 29 points, or 0.2 percent, at 19,351.

Bajaj twin shares soared, with Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FinServ climbing 7 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

Automakers Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp rallied 1.3 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

SpiceJet jumped 2.3 percent, a day after repaying Rs. 100-crore loan to City Union Bank.

Adani Transmission was marginally higher after Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners bought an additional 3 percent stake worth Rs 2,633 crore in the company.

IDFC First Bank plunged 5.3 percent after it announced merger of its parent IDFC with itself in an all-stock transaction. Shares of the latter were marginally lower.

Bharti Airtel dropped 2 percent after Reliance Jio launched Jio Bharat Phone, an entry-level 4G feature phone, at Rs. 999.

Shares of Reliance Industries fell 1.2 percent and Vodafone Idea edged down half a percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.