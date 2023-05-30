Sensex, Nifty See Modest Gains In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest gains in early trade on Tuesday despite muted global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 95 points, or 0.2 percent, at 62,941 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 41 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,640.

HCL Technologies rose over 1 percent after it sued Atos SE in a U.S. court, accusing the French IT services company of copyright infringement on two of the eight products it had bought from International Business Machines Corp.

UltraTech Cement, ITC, JSW Steel and ONGC all gained more than 1 percent.

IRCTC fell 1.7 percent despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 profit.

Adani Transmission lost more than 2 percent despite reporting 85 percent growth in Q4 consolidated net profit.

NBCC jumped 2.4 percent after its quarterly consolidated profit jumped 205 percent from last year.

Rail Vikas Nigam plunged 4 percent on reporting a 5 percent decline in quarterly net profit.

Adani Ports and Apollo Hospitals were marginally lower ahead of their earnings results.

