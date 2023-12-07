Sensex, Nifty See Modest Gains In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest gains in cautious trade on Friday ahead of RBI's interest-rate decision and crucial U.S. jobs data due later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 172 points, or 0.3 percent, at 69,692 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 56 points, or 0.3 percent, at 20,957.

Spicejet tumbled 3.5 percent on fund raising reports.

CONCOR rose half a percent after it signed a pact with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam for setting up PV solar renewable energy projects in CONCOR terminals. NTPC shares advanced 1.3 percent.

Olectra Greentech added 2 percent on winning a contract for 40 electric buses.

REC jumped 1.8 percent on reports it plans to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore by issuing two bonds.

Zomato traded modestly higher after reports that Japan's SoftBank is likely to sell 1.1 percent stake in the company via a block deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.