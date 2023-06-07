Sensex, Nifty See Modest Gains In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest gains on Wednesday despite mixed cues from global markets ahead of key central bank meetings next week.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 117 points, or 0.2 percent, at 62,910 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 49 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,648.

Tata Consumer Products advanced 1.7 percent on reports it is looking at new categories and acquisitions.

Adani Group stocks were in focus after the Bombay Stock Exchange increased circuit limits for four group firms. Adani Power, Adani Transmission and Adani Wilmar rose 2-4 percent.

Nestle India, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, HDFC Life and Britannia Industries rallied 2-3 percent.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizer added 1.4 percent after it won an arbitration award of Rs. 173.72 crore from one of its contractors for the breakdown of two gas turbo generators.

Torrent Power soared 7.3 percent. The company has signed a pact with the Maharashtra government for the development of three pumped storage hydro projects of 5,700 MW each at an investment of about Rs 27,000 crore.

GMR Airports Infrastructure gained about 1 percent. GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, a subsidiary of the company, has divested an approximately 8,18,000 sq ft warehouse facility located at the Hyderabad airport to ILP Core Ventures I PTE Limited.

