Sensex, Nifty See Modest Gains In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest gains in cautious trade on Monday despite weak cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 160 points, or 0.3 percent, to 61,497 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 44 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,313.

Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Power Grid Corp rose 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, ONGC, BPCL and Infosys all fell around 1 percent.

Yes Bank shares gained 1 percent. The private sector lender has concluded the transfer of the identified stressed loan portfolio worth Rs 48,000 crore to Asset Reconstruction Company JC Flowers.

Ashoka Buildcon added 2 percent after its subsidiaries sold stake in Jaora Nayagaon Toll Road to NIIF.

