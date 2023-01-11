Sensex, Nifty See Modest Gains At Open; Metal Stocks Decline

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest gains at open on Thursday, as caution prevailed ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the day that might influence the Fed rate outlook.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 110 points, or 0.2 percent, to 60,214 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 33 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,929.

UltraTech Cement, Grasim, Coal India and Titan Company all rose over 1 percent while metal stocks such as Tata Steel and Hindalco were down around 1 percent after recent strong gains.

Tata Motors edged up slightly after unveiling 14 new products at the 2023 Auto Expo. Infosys was modestly higher and HCL Technologies rose over 1 percent ahead of their earnings releases.

Wipro gained 1 percent after rolling out senior-level promotions and raises as part of its retention strategy.

Sun Pharma was marginally lower after receiving a FDA warning for GMP violations for its Halol facility.

Hindustan Unilever dropped half a percent on completing the acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Zywie Ventures.

Hindalco fell 1.2 percent on fund raising reports.

Rail Vikas Nigam added 1.5 percent after bagging the Chennai Metro Rail project worth Rs 1,134 crore.

