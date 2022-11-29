Sensex, Nifty See Marginal Gains; Metal Stocks Shine

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Wednesday, despite mixed global cues and anxiety ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 62 points, or 0.1 percent, to 62,743 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 25 points, or 0.1 percent, at 18,642.

Metal stocks traded higher, with Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco climbing 1-3 percent.

IT stocks were moving lower, with Tech Mahindra, Infosys and HCL Technologies losing around 1 percent each.

NDTV surged 5 percent after founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors of the media firm.

Britannia Industries gained about 1 percent after it entered into a joint venture with Bel SA of France and Britannia Dairy to develop, manufacture and sell cheese products in India and some other markets.

Yes Bank advanced 1.5 percent after acquiring a 9.9 percent stake in JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC).

Cipla rose 0.6 percent as it launched Leuprolide Acetate Injection Depot 22.5 mg, used in the treatment of prostate cancer.

Biocon edged up slightly. Its unit Biocon Biologics has completed the multi-billion-dollar acquisition of the global biosimilars business of its partner Viatris.

Inox Wind rallied 3.3 percent on news the company and its arm Inox Green Energy Services have paid debts of Rs 411 crore.

