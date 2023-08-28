Sensex, Nifty See Marginal Gains As RIL AGM Begins

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended flat to slightly higher on Monday as investors waited for updates from Reliance's AGM that was underway after commencing at 2 pm.

Global cues were positive after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled a careful approach to rate hikes and China announced new measures to support its struggling stock market.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 110.09 points, or 0.17 percent, at 64,996.60 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 40.25 points, or 0.21 percent, higher at 19,306.05.

Among the top gainers, BPCL, Mahindra & Mahindra, Cipla, Larsen & Toubro and Power Grid Corp rose 2-3 percent.

Jio Financial Services lost over 2 percent and Reliance Industries fell 1.3 percent as investors watched live updates from RIL's 46th annual general meeting.

Adani Enterprises, Hindalco and Nestle India all fell around 1 percent.

