Markets

Sensex, Nifty See Late Surge

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares recovered from an early slide to end sharply higher on Tuesday, as investors appeared to take in stride Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that the U.S. central bank was prepared to raise rates aggressively, if needed.

Sentiment was also underpinned after reports emerged that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine's security.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 696.81 points, or 1.22 percent, to settle at 57,989.30 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 17,315.50, up 197.90 points, or 1.16 percent, from its previous close.

IT stocks led advances, with Tech Mahindra rising as much as 4.2 percent after Accenture reported strong earnings and increased revenue growth guidance.

State-run oil marketing firm BPCL gained 3 percent after fuel prices were hiked in their first revision since December.

Bajaj FinServ, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors rallied 2-3 percent while Cipla, Britannia Industries, Nestle India and Hindustan Unilever fell 2-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular