Sensex, Nifty See Cautious Gains In Early Trade, Financials Jump

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad higher in early trade on Thursday despite weak cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 100 points, or 0.2 percent, at 60,401 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 27 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,840.

Bajaj FinServ gained more than 2 percent while Tech Mahindra and Wipro were marginally lower ahead of their earnings results.

Bajaj Finance jumped nearly 3 percent after beating Q4 profit expectations.

SBI Life rose 1.2 percent after its Q4 profit beat estimates.

HDFC Life Insurance declined 1.6 percent after it suffered a double-digit decline in its bottom line.

Rail Vikas Nigam dropped more than 1 percent on profit taking after recent strong gains. The company has been awarded Navratna status by the Ministry of Finance.

BPCL, HPCL and Indian Oil all rose about 1 percent after oil prices fell by almost 4 percent in the U.S. trading session overnight on recession fears and signs of increased Russian oil exports.

