Sensex, Nifty See Cautious Gains Ahead Of GDP Data Release

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday after U.S. stocks extended gains for a fourth straight session overnight on expectations that the Federal Reserve is done with raising interest rates.

The upside remained capped ahead of the release of Q1 GDP data and the monthly derivative expiry.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 130 points, or 0.2 percent, at 65,216 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 19 points, or 0.1 percent, at 19,366.

Jio Financial Services jumped 5 percent to touch the upper circuit limit for the fourth consecutive session.

BHEL gained about 1 percent on winning an order from NTPC for 2x800 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-II in Lara, Chhattisgarh.

RVNL rallied 2 percent after it was declared as the L1 bidder for a Metro rail projects worth Rs 256 crore.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial rose nearly 2 percent after four entities on Wednesday offloaded shares of the NBFC firm for Rs. 268 crore through open market transactions.

Zen Tech soared 2.4 percent on securing an order worth Rs 72.29 crore from the Ministry of Defense.

Nazara Tech climbed almost 4 percent on fund raising reports.

Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports both fell around 2 percent after new revelations on Adani family shares.

IOC, HPCL, Bharat Petroleum and Mahanagar Gas all traded lower on reports that they may have to absorb the Rs. 200-per-cylinder cut in cooking gas prices announced by the government.

Ajanta Pharma edged down slightly despite receiving approval from the U.S. health regulator to market Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules.

