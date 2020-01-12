Sensex, Nifty Scale Record Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, with benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty scaling fresh record highs intraday, as industrial output turned positive after three months of contraction and IT major Infosys kicked off the earnings season on an upbeat note.

Investors await consumer inflation data due out later in the day for further direction.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 238 points, or 0.57 percent, to 41,837, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 60 points, or 0.49 percent, at 12,317.

Infosys jumped nearly 4 percent as it delivered a better-than-expected Q3 performance and the company's audit committee found no evidence of financial impropriety or executive misconduct.

Edelweiss Financial Services soared 7.3 percent. Chairman Rashesh Shah said the company has no relationship with Capstone Forex, which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate for foreign exchange rules violation.

Tata Motors shed 0.8 percent after reporting a 3 percent decline in global sales in December.

Avenue Supermarts, the operator of hypermarkets retail chain D-Mart, advanced 1.5 percent after its Q3 profit topped forecasts.

Tata Global Beverages rose over 2 percent after the company announced the sale of its entire stake in Czech Republic business for Rs 31.7 crore.

