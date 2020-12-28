Sensex, Nifty Scale New Highs After Buoyant Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are up firmly Monday morning after opening on a buoyant note amid continued optimism about coronavirus vaccines, and on positive news on U.S. stimulus front.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package on Sunday, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown.

The benchmark BSE Sensex soared nearly 375 points to a new high at 47,354.71 after an upbeat start, and despite paring some gains subsequently, remains firmly placed in positive territory now at 47,197.94, up 214.40 points or 0.47% from previous close.

The broader Nifty index is up 75.85 points or 0.55% at 13,823.45, after hitting a record high of 13,865.45.

Tata Motors is up more than 4 percent. SBI Life, JSW Steel, HDFC Life, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Coal India and Tata Steel are up 1.5 to 3 percent.

Hero Motocorp, Maruti Suzuki, Hindalco and Axis Bank are also notably higher.

NIIT Ltd shares are up 3.7% after the company announced that its board has given approval for a Rs 237-crore buyback proposal at Rs 240 per equity share.

Vedanta Resources Ltd has raised its stake in its India listed unit, Vedanta to 55.11 percent by buying from open market shares worth Rs 2,959 crore. The stock is lower by about 0.7%.

Cadila Healthcare announced its plasmid DNA vaccine to prevent COVID-19, ZyCoV-D was found to be safe, well tolerated and immunogenic in the Phase I/II clinical trials. The stock is down marginally.

Engineers India shares are up 1.5% after the company proposed a buyback of nearly 7 crore shares, or 11.06 percent of the total shares, of face value of Rs 5 each.

Dish TV will be in focus after the company received a demand notice from the government for payment of over Rs 4,100 crore towards licence fee and interest. The stock is down more than 4 percent.

