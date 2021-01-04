Markets

Sensex, Nifty Scale New Highs

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares hit record highs on Monday after the government approved emergency use of two Covid-19 vaccines - one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and another by Bharat Biotech.

Global cues also remained supportive as the new EU/UK trade deal regulations came into force over the weekend and the U.K. began the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, making another step in the global battle against the pandemic.

With auto sales showing signs of revival and GST collections hitting a record high in December, investors ignored survey results from IHS Markit showing that India's manufacturing expansion unexpectedly slowed in December.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex surged 307.82 points, or 0.64 percent, to 48,176.80 - ending above the 48,000 mark for the 1st time ever.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 114.40 points, or 0.82 percent, at 14,132.90 - closing above 14,100 for the first time.

Metal stocks topped the list of gainers as commodities rallied on the back of a weaker dollar in overseas markets. Tata Steel soared 8.4 percent while Hindalco surged 6.9 percent.

TCS, ONGC and Eicher Motors all rose about 4 percent while Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hero MotoCorp fell over 1 percent each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular