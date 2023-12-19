Sensex, Nifty Scale Fresh Record Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Tuesday as investors digested mixed comments from Federal Reserve officials and awaited a slew of key U.S. data this week for fresh insight on the Federal Reserve's rate path.

The dollar was little changed and oil prices retreated on easing supply concerns, helping underpin sentiment.

Traders kept a wary eye on the evolving COVID situation in the country amid rise in new virus cases in Kerala and other states.

Benchmark indexes Nifty and Sensex hit fresh record highs of 21,505.05 and 71,623.71, respectively, in intraday trade before giving up some gains to end modestly higher for the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 122.10 points, or 0.17 percent, at 71,437.19 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 34.45 points, or 0.16 percent, higher at 21,453.10.

Coal India soared 6.1 percent and Nestle India rallied 4.7 percent while Cipla, Tata Consumer Products and NTPC all rose about 2 percent.

On the downside, TCS, UPL, Adani Enterprises, Wipro and Adani Ports fell 1-2 percent.

